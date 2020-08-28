Sonu Sood offers to help NEET, JEE Main students 

Mumbai: JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 has become the national headline now. Students, parents, celebrities, activists, and politicians are demanding to postpone the upcoming JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams, however, NTA has made it clear that it will conduct the exams as per the schedule.

Due to the covid-19 situation in the country, the public transportation service in many states is still on hold, therefore, students will have to arrange private transportation.

In the light of recent events, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to this Twitter account and posted that he will help those students who are stuck and can't reach their exam centres.

The actor has posted that incase JEE and NEET dosen't get postponed, he will help students reach their exam centers. "I am standing with you. If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres."

"No exams will be held in September for sure. We will take a call on whether exams can be held before Durga Puja and other festivals in October. Our education department will take a decision on the exam schedule by next week. The Centre is forcing exam schedule on students, it is not listening to the 'Mann ki Baat' of students and their parents," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata said that the UGC is changing its stance at will. In April, they issued a circular to stall exams but in July they took a U-turn on that. The country is headed towards an unprecedented crisis."