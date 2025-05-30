South Asia’s largest Battery Energy Storage System opened

New Delhi: Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated India’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest 20 MW/40 MWh standalone utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the 33 kV Kilokari sub-station in New Delhi. The system has been developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited in collaboration with IndiGrid, GEAPP, and TERI. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with representatives from various power companies. Speaking on the occasion, Sood described the project as a historic milestone in India’s power sector, especially for the national capital. “This advanced technological setup sets a benchmark not only for Delhi but for the entire country. Developed with state-of-the-art inverter-type battery systems, this initiative will ensure uninterrupted power supply to Delhi’s citizens,” he said.

He emphasised that the project has been completed in record time under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The new storage facility, based on cutting-edge technology, aims to significantly enhance the reliability of power supply, particularly in areas with limited infrastructure and unauthorized colonies where grid access is constrained.

Sood added that the Delhi government is committed to investing in advanced energy technologies and will offer support to entrepreneurs working in the solar energy sector. “This project not only contributes to clean energy storage but also marks the beginning of a new era of innovation in power management,” he said.