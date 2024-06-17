Southwest monsoon remains weak and slow

New Delhi: A fresh western disturbance is impacting the western Himalayan region. Under its influence, light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh during the next three days form Tuesday, IMD said.

Isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during the next five days, it said.

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely in many/most parts of Uttar Pradesh during June 17 and 18 and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on June 17; in isolated/some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand on June 17 and decrease in intensity thereafter over above regions,” the IMD said.

There is a red category warning for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday owing to very high temperatures. A red warning implies that local authorities should act to prevent disasters and exigencies arising out of extreme heat. The monsoon has nearly not progressed since June 11 as per bulletins issued by IMD. The northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during next 4-5 days.

Monsoon is delayed by a few days now. It should have covered Odisha, West Bengal, parts of Bihar and Jharkhand by June 15.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated to some pockets of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan during June 17 and 18; Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Gangetic West Bengal on June 17 and abate thereafter.

Warm night conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on June 17; Delhi during June 17 and 18.

“The upcoming western disturbance may bring some relief from extreme heat over Delhi and neighbouring areas. On June 20 we can expect light rainfall over Delhi and moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana. So, until June 23 there may be marginally less heat. Thereafter easterly winds may penetrate the region and monsoon may reach Delhi and neighbouring areas around June 27,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet weather.