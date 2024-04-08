Live
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath receives complaints in Nagar Kurnool Police Grievance Cell.
- FSSAI launches food safety drive in Delhi markets
- Assailants post 'celebratory video' after killing man in Hyderabad
- CBDT refutes reports on special drive to reopen tax cases on HRA claims
- After two years of separation, Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth file for divorce
- ISL 2024: FC Goa meet Jamshedpur FC in a must-win clash to fuel League Shield hopes
- Delhi HC weighs freedom of expression in defamation suit by Dehadrai against Mahua Moitra
- Security beefed up across Kolkata, other districts after bomb threat to 200 schools
- K. Kavitha was instrumental in influencing witnesses, says Delhi court on denying interim bail in excise policy case
- Investigating potential customers' data breach: Indian tech firm boAt
Just In
SP, Congress leaders discuss joint campaign strategy
Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders held a meeting in Lucknow on Monday to discuss the campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, and the two parties also decided to hold joint rallies.
Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey said the focus of the meeting was on running a joint election campaign, identifying areas for improvement and boosting cooperation among the two constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.
Plans were also discussed for holding joint public meetings of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as well as other leaders of the opposition alliance in the state, he said. He said that the joint rallies would be finalised very soon.
Pandey said that there had been no discussion with the SP leaders regarding Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats and that the Congress would take a decision on these two seats.
The Samajwadi Party is contesting 62 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Congress on 17. The Bhadohi seat has been given to the Trinamool Congress.