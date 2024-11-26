SP slams UP govt, calls it orchestrated

New Delhi : The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday strongly criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the violence and stone-pelting incident in Sambhal, which has claimed four lives so far.

The unrest erupted on Sunday following a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid, leading to clashes between locals and police.

In the aftermath, authorities imposed strict security measures, including shutting down schools and colleges, suspending internet services, and enforcing prohibitory orders.

Roads in the violence-hit city remained deserted. Meanwhile, the police registered cases against SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, SP legislator Iqbal Mehmood’s son Nawab Suhail Iqbal, and 400 others in connection with the incident.

SP leaders alleged that the BJP government deliberately stoked communal tensions in the region. SP MP Awadhesh Prasad expressed grief over the incident, calling it “heartbreaking and painful” while accusing the BJP of provoking unrest to divert attention from electoral issues.

Prasad linked the violence to recent by-poll results, stating, “The elections in Uttar Pradesh were a contest between democracy and dictatorship. The BJP orchestrated this incident in Sambhal to suppress voices of dissent.”

He also defended the arrested SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, claiming that Barq was not present at the scene during the violence. “The MP was with us at the time. This is a baseless case aimed at silencing him in Parliament,” Prasad said.

SP MP Afzal Ansari also condemned the violence, calling it a “well-planned provocation.”

“This unfortunate incident was orchestrated, and innocent people have been falsely implicated,” Ansari said.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the state government of deliberately sending a survey team in the morning to disrupt public discourse on electoral issues. He alleged, “This was a calculated move to create chaos and ensure no debate on election matters.”

Congress leaders echoed similar sentiments, blaming the Yogi Adityanath government for the rising incidents of violence. They criticised the administration for failing to maintain peace in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government, however, assured strict action against those responsible for the violence. Officials stated that efforts were underway to restore normalcy in the area and bring the culprits to justice.