SP slams UP govt over Badaun incident

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the state, in view of the murders of two minor brothers in Badaun.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, slammed the Yogi Adityanath government's handling of the situation and said, "Two brothers have lost their lives. The government cannot hide its failure through an encounter."

Senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav echoed similar sentiment and said that the incident is indicative of the complete collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput joined the chorus of criticism against the state government, describing the situation as "jungle raj" and calling for the government's resignation due to its inability to protect its citizens.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the Yogi government's swift action against the perpetrator, asserting that lawbreakers are not spared in Uttar Pradesh.

“SP is saying such things due its declining support base. Whether they are a Hindu or a Muslim, whoever has tried to take the law into his own hands in Uttar Pradesh has not been spared,” said Giriraj Singh.