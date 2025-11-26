Space is fun but disoriented, says Shubhanshu

Bhubaneswar: Space is super fun to live in, but at the same time, it is also very disoriented due to lack of gravity, astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said on Wednesday. While interacting with school students here, Shukla said, "Space is fun, as everything, including your body, is floating there. It was very easy for us to move elements of even bigger cargo without using much force."

To have fun, the astronauts used one of them like a ball and played by pushing him from one hand to another, he said while sharing a video clip of that fun moment inside the International Space Station. However, it was very difficult for the body to adjust to the environment (space), he said.

"It was very difficult to understand up and down…my mind was completely confused. For three to four days, I did not feel hungry as everything in our stomach is also floating," said Shukla, India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station.