Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Ambience Mall Workers In Vasant Kunj; One Killed, Driver Arrested

A 29-year-old man from Karol Bagh was taken into custody after he crashed a speeding Mercedes into a roadside pole, fatally injuring a 23-year-old man and hurting two others early Sunday near Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. The victims, all employed at a restaurant in the mall, were standing by the roadside when the car lost control.

According to police, the accused, Shivam, had borrowed his friend’s Mercedes to attend a wedding and was on his way home with his wife and elder brother when the accident occurred. Officers said the vehicle became unstable due to a road diversion and collided with a pole installed near an auto-rickshaw stand, where the three workers happened to be standing.

A PCR call reporting the crash was received at 2:33 am from Nelson Mandela Marg. When police arrived, they found the heavily damaged Mercedes and rushed the injured to the hospital. One of them, identified as Rohit Singh from Chamoli, Uttarakhand, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the other two continue to receive medical care.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed that the driver has been detained and that further legal steps are underway. No FIR has been registered yet, as officers are still questioning the accused and waiting to record the statements of the surviving victims.