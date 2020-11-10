Speeding truck hits scooty in Delhi, one dead

New Delhi: A speeding truck mowed down a scooty rider in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received on Monday about the accident and when the PCR reached the spot it found that the scooty was hit from behind by a speeding Tata 709. The victim was identified as Jitesh, a resident of Asola.

The driver of offending vehicle, Chhote Lal -- a resident of Chhatarpur Pahadi in Delhi, was caught on the spot.

"A case has been arrested and the body was handed over to the family of the victim today morning after autopsy. Further investigation is on," said DCP South Atul Thakur.

Earlier on Sunday, a speeding Land Cruiser collided with an auto-rickshaw injuring two people and leaving one dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash.