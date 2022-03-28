SpiceJet Flight Clashes With An Electric Pole At Delhi Airport Before Taking Off

A SpiceJet passenger jet crashed with an electric pole before takeoff at the Delhi airport on Monday, preventing a disaster. Passengers on the Jammu-bound flight were eventually transferred to another plane.

As per them, none of the passengers were wounded, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to a SpiceJet representative, the SG 160 flight was scheduled to fly between Delhi and Jammu today. The right side trailing edge of the aircraft came into close connection with the electric pole during pushback, which is the procedure of moving an aircraft from its parking spot before takeoff owing to sustain aileron damage.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the flight has been replaced with a new aircraft. Both the plane and the pole were damaged.

According to sources, the incident occurred this morning as the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was travelling from the passenger terminal to the runway.