Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi conducts Diamond Jubilee celebrations

The Diamond Jubilee Valedictory celebrations of Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi had held with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan as the chief guest in the function. Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Trust Board and Sri Venkateswara College and lauded them for the work carried out by it in the field of Education. He also congratulated TTD for the college achieving the NAAC A+ grade and emphasised the need for research and expressed his faith in the college to lead in this direction. The minister also released a Diamond Jubilee Souvenir of the college, on this occasion

It is known as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Sri Venkateswara College (University of Delhi), Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi, which was established on 20 August 1961 inspired by the great vision of Smt. Durgabai Deshmukh, Shri KL Rao, and Shri C. Anna Rao have completed their glorious sixty years. The college has achieved laurels in the field of education since its inception. As a part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, various programs and seminars had been organized throughout the year such as a seminar on 'Basic Science for Sustainable Development, field interaction with the representative of MGNCRE (Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education), Govt. of India, webinar on 'Digital Economics and Patriotic songs competitions.

The function was presided over by Shri Y. V. Subba Reddy, Chairman, TTD Trust Board & College Governing Body. Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC, and Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi were also present as Guests of Honour. Prof. Jagadesh Kumar highlighted the role of the college in epitomizing the National Education Policy through the teaching of various Indian languages ​​in the college. Prof. Singh focused on the contributions made by Sri Venkateswara College in the glorious hundred academic years of the University of Delhi and inspired the students to work for the nation. Dr. Randeep Guleria, an alumnus of Sri Venkateswara College, Director, AIIMS was felicitated at the function as a special quest. Also, the Kathak duo Ms. Kamilini and Ms. Nalini, Padamshri awardees and alumni of Sri Venkateswara College were also felicitated as special guests on this occasion.

The principal of the college, Prof. C Sheela Reddy welcomed the distinguished guests and appreciated the efforts made by teachers, non-teaching staff, and students of the college in making the diamond jubilee celebration a grand success and memorable event. She also expressed her commitment to achieving new academic heights in the days to come.