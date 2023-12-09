Live
Just In
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season’s coldest night
J&K’s Srinagar froze as the minimum temperature dropped to minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
For the first time this season, locals were seen lighting small fires around water pipes to unfreeze them as drinking water pipes froze at night.
Locals moving out early morning had wrapped themselves up in woollens with caps and mufflers becoming an essential part of the winter attire in addition to the traditional tweet over garment called the ‘Pheran’.
An official of the MeT department said: “Srinagar had minus 4.6, Gulmarg minus 4.2 and Pahalgam minus 5 as the night’s lowest temperature."
Leh in Ladakh region had minus 11.7, Kargil minus 8.8 and Drass minus 11 as the minimum temperature today.
In Jammu division, Jammu city had 8.1, Katra 8, Batote 2.6, Bhaderwah 0.5 and Banihal minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.