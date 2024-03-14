SS Rajamouli to Grace 'RRR' Screening in Japan on March 18

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for an exhilarating event as his blockbuster movie 'RRR' is set to hit the screens in Japan on March 18. The excitement is palpable as the advance booking for this special screening opened on March 13, with tickets selling out in under a minute.

This isn't the first time 'RRR' has made headlines in Japan. The film has been captivating Japanese audiences for the past one and a half years since its theatrical release. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of 'RRR' shared the news, celebrating the ongoing success of the movie in Japanese theatres.

SS Rajamouli, the visionary director behind 'RRR', will grace the screening in Japan next week, marking his return to the country after promoting the film back in October 2022. Alongside him will be the film's stars, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, ready to engage with their Japanese fans.

Despite facing initial challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 'RRR' team is now thrilled to reconnect with their audience in Japan. The screening will take place at two prestigious venues, Shinjuku Wald 9 and Shinjuku Piccadilly, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

'RRR' is not just a movie; it's an epic saga of India's struggle for freedom against British colonial rule, portrayed through riveting action and drama. The film's success has sparked talks of a potential sequel, with scriptwork already underway, as confirmed by SS Rajamouli's father and screenwriter, Vijayendra Prasad.

Adding to its accolades, 'RRR' claimed the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023 with the captivating track 'Naatu Naatu'. The film's international recognition further solidifies its position as a global cinematic phenomenon.