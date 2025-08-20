'Stable, predictable, constructive ties': Modi, China’s Wang Yi discuss steps to ease tensions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the latter’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, as India continues efforts to ease tensions in ties with China.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s recent move to impose tariffs, including a 50 per cent tariff on India. Modi stressed the need for peace and stability along the India-China border and reiterated India's commitment to a fair and mutually acceptable boundary resolution.

The PM wrote on X after meeting Chinese FM Wang Yi: "Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities.

I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”

Renowned for his claims of mediating peace between rival nations, Trump may have inadvertently set the stage for an unexpected thaw in India-China ties.

Despite Beijing’s backing of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack, the recent easing of strains between New Delhi and Beijing is seen, in part, as a fallout of Trump’s actions, though he has taken no credit.

According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Wang Yi is in India at the invitation of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to take part in the 24th round of Special Representatives’ (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary issue.

During his two-day visit, Wang Yi also held bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

Sources indicated that China has promised to address three of India’s concerns - rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel-boring machines.

During his public remarks, Jaishankar underlined that “differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict,” adding that the visit offered both sides an opportunity to review bilateral ties and exchange views on global and regional developments.