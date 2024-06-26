Live
Just In
Staffers Attacked At Closed Liquor Shop In Kanpur
- Staffers of a closed liquor shop in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were assaulted by a group of men for refusing to serve at night.
- CCTV footage shows the brutal attack, leading to an FIR and a police search for the culprits.
In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a group of men assaulted staff members of a liquor shop for refusing service at night when the shop was closed. CCTV footage captures at least five men attacking three staffers during the incident on the night of June 23.
The video shows the half-clothed staffers emerging from the closed shop. Three men suddenly appear and begin beating one staffer, while the other two try to defuse the situation but also end up getting thrashed. They retreat inside the shop momentarily.
The staffers then come back out, armed with a wiper and a frying pan. However, the attackers quickly disarm them and continue the assault. One staffer with the frying pan runs back inside the shop and shuts the door.
Towards the end of the video, one staffer, who seems to be the main target, remains and continues to get beaten. One assailant picks up a rock from the street and throws it at him. The video concludes with the staffer bleeding from his forehead.
The group is reported to have consisted of around a dozen men. The shop owner filed a First Information Report (FIR) based on the CCTV footage, and police have launched a search for the accused using the surveillance video.