Live
- Noida lawyer killed by husband for refusing to sell off bungalow
- WRC 2: Gaurav Gill bounces back for strong finish in challenging Acropolis Rally of Greece
- Durgesh Pathak has launched a 365 days cleanliness campaign in Delhi
- Stalin to handover keys of houses to Sri Lankan Tamils on Sep 17
- Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel most popular CM among 6 states headed for polls
- Study explains why sorghum may be better than whole grains
- IIT-Kanpur's health startup Noccarc secures investment from SIDBI
- Construction work on elevated road on NH-48 in Manesar to resume soon
- Court orders on Naidu’s house custody petition on Tuesday
- Haryana may start paddy procurement on Sep 20: Minister
Just In
Stalin to handover keys of houses to Sri Lankan Tamils on Sep 17
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over the keys of free houses to Sri Lankan Tamils at the rehabilitation camp at Melmanavoor village in Vellore on September 17, an official said on Monday.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over the keys of free houses to Sri Lankan Tamils at the rehabilitation camp at Melmanavoor village in Vellore on September 17, an official said on Monday.
Stalin will participate in a public meeting to mark the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi in Kandaneri Village.
A total of 3,510 beneficiaries were identified in the state for the free housing scheme for Sri Lankan Tamils.
The project is being implemented by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).
The Chief Minister launched the initiative at a public function in Vellore on November 2021.
According to the Tamil Nadu government, a total of 2,239 Tamil Sri Lankan families have been living in Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts of the state since 1990.
In the rehabilitation project, each house measures 300 sq ft and has a living room, a bedroom, an attached washroom, and a kitchen.
Free water supply and power supply will be provided to the residents of these houses.
Each colony will have a community centre, a common children's centre for reading and tuition and a fair-price shop.