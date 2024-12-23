Stands By Vijayaraghavan Amid Row Over Remarks On Gandhis

As controversy rages over CPI(M) politburo member A Vijayaraghavan's comments about Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's electoral victories in Wayanad, the party's leadership has firmly backed him. The Congress and its UDF ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accused Vijayaraghavan of attempting to stoke majority communalism, but CPI(M) leaders dismissed these claims.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan defended Vijayaraghavan, alleging that communal groups like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami were functioning as covert allies of the UDF. "When we criticise Jamaat-e-Islami, they claim it’s an attack on Muslims; when we criticise the RSS, they frame it as an attack on Hindus. Both majority and minority communalism are targeting CPI(M), but we will not compromise," Govindan stated.

Govindan emphasized that criticism of Jamaat-e-Islami was not directed at the Muslim community, just as opposition to RSS was not aimed at Hindus. "The CPI(M) stands firm against all forms of communalism, whether minority or majority," he added. He warned that Congress’s alleged alliance with communal forces could have long-term political repercussions within the party and IUML.

At a recent party event in Wayanad, Vijayaraghavan accused Rahul Gandhi of winning elections in the region with the support of communal forces and claimed extremist elements attended Priyanka Gandhi’s rallies. Senior CPI(M) leader TP Ramakrishnan supported these remarks, asserting that Vijayaraghavan’s criticism was aligned with party policy and aimed at protecting society from communal influences.

Former minister PK Sreemathi also defended Vijayaraghavan, reiterating the CPI(M)'s unwavering opposition to communalism. "Whether it’s Hindu communalism or Muslim extremism, we will stand firmly against it," she said, while accusing Congress of aligning with communal groups during elections.

CPI(M) leaders maintained that Vijayaraghavan’s remarks reflected the party’s longstanding principles and were not intended to incite division but to address the growing influence of communal and extremist forces in Kerala.