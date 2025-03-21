Starting from ‘level zero’ to rebuild city infra: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Marking her first month in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday hit out at the previous AAP government for ruining the city’s basic facilities and infrastructure, promising to offer relief despite being forced to start from ‘level zero’ to rebuild a Viksit Delhi.

“Due to the failures of the previous governments, Delhi is yearning for basic facilities. She reiterated the resolve to take Delhi towards development afresh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Earlier, addressing an event, she said the Delhi government has to start from level zero to rebuild the basic infrastructure in the city, which is struggling to get rid of mountains of garbage.

She lamented the poor performance of previous governments for leaving Delhi in a state where questions are being raised about sanitation and cleanliness, and it has become among the most polluted cities in the world.

“The Yamuna is crying for cleaning and mountains of garbage have not been addressed,” she said.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh alleged that the health system in the national capital had collapsed under the previous government and vowed that those responsible for it will not be spared.

Minister Singh, who is also a doctor, spoke on a wide array of issues including his government's plans to improve the health infrastructure, corruption during COVID-19 and mohalla clinics.

Pointing out that dental hygiene issues are prevalent in Delhi, he said his government launched six dental vans on Thursday and 10 more will be added soon.

Highlighting the importance of dental health, the Minister said that your gut is healthy when you chew your food well.

Sharing his plans for the first 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi, he said: "We aim to ensure that every doctor in the hospitals will be committed to his/her work."

He added that all branches of medicine -- allopathic, ayurvedic, and homeopathic - will work in tandem.

On corruption in the Delhi Health Department during COVID-19, the Minister pointed out that he also said on the floor of the Assembly that Rs 700 crore were "siphoned off".

"There was no oxygen in Delhi hospitals and people were busy making Sheesh Mahal," he alleged.

On irregularities in Mohalla clinic, the Minister said several pieces of evidence were found, but till the time inquiry is completed, he "won't comment" on that.