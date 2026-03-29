State to accept new applications under Subhadra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday said the government will accept new applications for the inclusion of eligible beneficiaries under the ‘Subhadra Yojana’, a State-run scheme aimed at women empowerment. Parida, who is also in charge of the Women and Child Development department, said the new applications will be accepted through the Subhadra portal for a period of one month, from April 1 to April 30. The applicants in the age group of 21-60 years as on April 1 can apply.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, has so far covered more than 1 crore women beneficiaries, who are entitled to receive Rs 10,000 per annum in two instalments for five years. Therefore, each beneficiary will get Rs 50,000 in five years, an official said.

Parida made it clear that only those women who had not applied earlier for inclusion in the scheme are eligible to put forward their applications this time. Applications from those who had previously applied will not be considered. New applications will be registered through the Subhadra portal via Common Service Centres (CSC) or Ama Seva Kendras (ASK), she said. The application forms will be available free of cost at all Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and CDPO offices. Parida said Subhadra Yojana stands as a landmark initiative for the empowerment of women in the State. The government has made all necessary arrangements to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme, she added.