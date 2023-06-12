Live
Statue erected before Hockey WC collapses in Rourkela
Rourkela: A 40-foot-high statue, depicting an Indian hockey player erected in Rourkela ahead of this year's Men's Hockey World Cup, collapsed due to a thunderstorm on Sunday, officials said. The iron statue was installed near Rourkela Airport adjacent to Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in January ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.
Both legs of the statue broke due to strong winds and it fell sideways. The statue was built by a Bhubaneswar-based firm at a cost of Rs 30.68 lakh.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had unveiled the statue ahead of the World Cup. Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Subhankar Mohapatra said a committee has been formed to look into the reasons behind the collapse of the statue, which was erected barely five months ago.