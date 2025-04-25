Steered India's space programme to new heights: PM Modi condoles demise of Kasturirangan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former ISRO chairman K. Kasturirangan, saying his visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered.

Hailing Kasturirangan, PM Modi in a post on X said: "He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India’s space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation."

The Prime Minister said he was "deeply saddened" by Kasturirangan's death, who was "a towering figure in India's scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered".

Expressing condolence, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Padma Vibhushan Dr. Kasturirangan, a proud son of India, renowned space scientist, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, and Chairperson of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) draft Committee."

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Atomic Energy, Space, Jitendra Singh and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also expressed grief over Kasturirangan's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a visionary scientist and a guiding force behind India’s space programme. His contributions to ISRO and Indian science will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," said MoS Singh in his post on X.

Kasturirangan (84) passed away on Friday at his residence in Bengaluru. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, ISRO said in a statement.

Kasturirangan served as the Chairman of ISRO from 1994 to 2003 and was a Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardee.

Kasturirangan, often referred to as the architect behind the educational reforms listed in the National Education Policy (NEP), served as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and as the Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009 and a member of the Planning Commission of India.



