Dhenkanal: The administration has decided to take steps to protect rights of children in Dhenkanal district. A meeting held here on Saturday reviewed protection measures, skill development and welfare of children under the banner of ‘A Day for Children’.

Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay suggested spreading awareness in villages and slum areas on preventing child marriage, child labour and school dropout and offering skill development courses for children.

The Collector directed the Labour department officials to rescue child labourers working in hotels and ‘dhabas’ and register cases against those who are employing them. Steps should be taken to rehabilitate the rescued child labourers, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Susama Pradhan raised issues such as child exploitation, child abuse, child marriage and child torture being reported in tribal areas of the district.

District Child Welfare Committee Chairman Puspak Tripathy said cases of torture of girls are on the rise, adding that there should be adequate measures for the protection of girls. District Social Welfare Officer Mita Sharma suggested that the skill development of children should be streamlined. District Child Protection Unit officer Anuradha Goswami, CDPOs , representatives of children home, shelter homes and ActionAid participated.