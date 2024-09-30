Live
- Tovino Thomas' fantasy action movie 'ARM' grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
Just In
Street vendor run over by car
In a tragic incident, Basanti Naik (52) of Paluru village under Golanthara police station, who was supporting her family by selling flowers, fruits, coconuts and bananas on the roadside near Santoshi Maa Temple at Bijipur here, died on Sunday after being run over by a car.
Berhampur: In a tragic incident, Basanti Naik (52) of Paluru village under Golanthara police station, who was supporting her family by selling flowers, fruits, coconuts and bananas on the roadside near Santoshi Maa Temple at Bijipur here, died on Sunday after being run over by a car.
“The woman died due to the apathy of the administration to solve the traffic problem. It is the administration’s responsibility to clear traffic jam and relocate roadside vendors to a safe place for doing business,” said Rabindra Mishra, a Rights Activist of Stayee Bikasha Lakshya (SBL).
There is acute traffic congestion due to roadside shops and even if houses are built for them, they are not suitable for their business activities, he alleged.
Rabindra has filed a petition before the National Human Rights Commission, the Odisha Human Rights Commission and the Chief Minister in this regard.
Rabindra had earlier written to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary highlighting the problem of traffic congestion in the city and sought rehabilitation of roadside vendors by providing them safe place for their business activities. But no action has been taken till date, he said.