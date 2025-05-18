Strength Behind Peace: RSS Chief Bhagwat On Operation Sindoor And India's Global Role

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that while India remains deeply committed to global peace and harmony, the international community now recognizes India's formidable military capabilities following recent operations against Pakistan.

Speaking at Ravinath Ashram in Jaipur on Saturday, Bhagwat emphasized that peaceful intentions only receive attention when supported by demonstrable power. "India harbors no hatred toward any nation, but the world only responds to messages of love and welfare when they come from a position of strength," he stated, referring to Operation Sindoor.

"This is simply how the world functions—a reality we cannot change. To truly promote global welfare, we must possess power, and the international community has witnessed our capabilities," Bhagwat continued.

The RSS leader highlighted India's traditional role as a stabilizing force in South Asia, noting that "the world's welfare is our religion" and describing this commitment as a fundamental tenet of Hinduism. He pointed to India's prompt assistance to neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives during their times of crisis as evidence of India's commitment to regional stability.

Bhagwat concluded by referencing India's cultural tradition of self-sacrifice, noting that "from Lord Ram to Bhamashah, our civilization has always honored those who sacrificed for others."