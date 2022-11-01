Student Receives Five Years In Prison For Facebook Post About Pulwama

The special court for NIA matters sentenced a 20-year-old engineering student who posted an offensive message on February 14, 2019 which was the day of the Pulwama terror incident in Jammu & Kashmir, to five years of simple jail and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Faiz Rashid, a resident of HRBR Layout, is the student. According to reports, Rashid set up a Facebook account specifically for posting controversial comments about the terror incident. Rashid was detained by the CCB at a bakery close to his residence.

At the Banaswadi police station, they had made a complaint about him. Rashid is a third-semester student at a reputable engineering college in the city studying Electronics and Communication. Rashid has been held in judicial detention at the Parappana Agrahara central prisons since his arrest on February 17, 2019.

According to an officer, after his Facebook posts, a number of individuals criticised the messages and then identified Bengaluru City Police. He cancelled his Facebook account out of fear for his safety. After his arrest, his mobile phone was found and handed to the FSL for analysis. The charge sheet and the identical report were presented.