Students Protest As MCD Seals Drishti IAS Coaching Centre In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Hundreds of students protested outside the Drishti IAS coaching center in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed its basement. This action was part of a crackdown on illegally operated establishments following a tragic incident on Saturday in which three civil services aspirants died.



On Monday evening, students were seen protesting outside Drishti IAS, which is run by educator and YouTuber Vikas Divyakirti. Drishti IAS was among seven coaching institutes sealed by the MCD, including six in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. Since the incident on July 27, the MCD has sealed the basements of 20 coaching centers that were illegally being used as libraries or classrooms in both Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar.

Three IAS aspirants—Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala—died when the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute flooded after heavy rain on Saturday evening.

The MCD has also been conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Old Rajinder Nagar to demolish structures covering storm drains that contributed to the flooding. MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar stated that the sealing drive will continue against establishments using basements for commercial activities across the city.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi reported that the MCD had taken action against 13 basements of coaching institutes in Rajinder Nagar by Sunday, and six more were sealed on Monday. A basement in Mukherjee Nagar was also sealed during the drive.

Prominent coaching centers targeted by the MCD on Monday included Drishti IAS Institute, Vaji Ram and Ravi IAS hub, and SriRam IAS Institute in Rajinder Nagar, as well as Drishti (The Vision) in Mukherjee Nagar. Three basements in the building of Vaji Ram and Ravi IAS hub were sealed.

The crackdown was prompted by the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar flooded, causing the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point.

Notices citing violations of MPD-2021 regulations were pasted at the entrances of the sealed basements in both areas.