Students share thoughts on pollution

Jharsuguda: The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Regional Office, Jharsuguda, observed National Pollution Prevention Day at Netaji High School, Budhipadar, with a series of awareness and educational activities aimed at promoting environmental responsibility among students.

A speech competition was conducted where students shared their thoughts on pollution, its harmful impacts and the crucial role of youth in environmental conservation. Quiz and drawing competitions were also organised offering students an opportunity to exhibit their knowledge and creativity on environmental themes. Prizes were given to the winners of all three competitions.

All participants, teachers and guests also took the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) pledge, reaffirming their commitment to adopting eco-friendly habits, reducing waste generation,conserving natural resources and promoting sustainable living.

The programme concluded with a plantation drive on the school premises. The National Pollution Prevention Day inspired the students to take active steps toward environmental protectionthroughout the year.

The programme was attended, among others, by H K Nayak, Regional Officer; C K Jena, Plant Head, Rungta Sons and Private Limited, Jharsuguda; Jayanti Patel, Headmistress of Netaji HighSchool, Budhipadar and Anusha Ekaa, Environmental Scientist.