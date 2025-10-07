Study finds air inside Delhi homes as harmful as the one outdoors

New Delhi: As Delhi braces for winters and likely another spell of the late fall smog, a study has found that the air inside city homes are filled with fungal spores 12 times higher than the WHO safety limit, causing skin allergies, respiratory issues as well as anxiety among residents.

The study by Delhi University’s Satyawati College, Jamia Millia Islamia and US’s South Dakota State University, has also revealed that the bacterial levels were recorded to be 10 fold higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) safety limits.

Long term exposure to high fungal and bacterial concentrations make indoor air in several parts of Delhi almost as harmful as the smog outside, noted the study published in Frontiers in Public Health, 2025.

The study also noted that most fungal particles were smaller than 2.5 microns, small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and cause lasting respiratory damage. It observed a clear seasonal pattern. Fungal levels rose steadily from winter and reached their highest concentration at around 6,050 CFU per cubic metre in fall between September and November -- the period just before Delhi’s smog sets in.

Bacterial levels increased from winter to summer, peaking in August, before declining in fall, it said.

About 33 per cent of residents reported frequent headaches, 23 per cent complained of burning or irritated eyes, 22 per cent experienced persistent coughing and breathlessness, and 18 per cent suffered from sneezing and allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever. Around 15 per cent reported skin irritation and itching, the researchers noted.

“Children and young adults emerged as the most vulnerable groups. The study found that about 28 per cent of children under 12 years and 25 per cent of young adults aged 18 to 30 reported breathing difficulties, coughing, or allergy-related symptoms,” they added.

The authors noted that developing lungs, higher activity levels, and longer indoor exposure made children particularly susceptible.

Women also reported higher rates of eye and skin irritation, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all dermatological and eye complaints, likely because they spent longer periods indoors, they added.

The study, titled “Microbial Indoor Air Quality Assessment and Health Correlations in Densely Populated Urban Areas of Delhi, India”, found that fungal and bacterial concentrations inside homes in densely populated parts of the national capital were several times higher than safe standards set by the WHO, based on a year-long survey of households in North Delhi.

Researchers collected air samples from 336 houses across the slum clusters of Ashok Vihar and Azadpur, representing low-income, overcrowded neighbourhoods with poor ventilation and visible dampness.

The survey covered all four seasons to track how microbial levels changed throughout the year.