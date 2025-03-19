Success of Chandrayaan missions raising curiosity, interest among students about space: Minister

New Delhi: The success of the Chandrayaan missions has sparked immense curiosity and interest among students in space science and astronomy, said Union Minister of State for the Department of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh in Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the MoS said that space activities have garnered significant interest among people across the country following the achievements made by the ISRO's lunar exploration missions.

The Chandrayaan-3 was a resounding success, making India the first country in the world to make a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon.

India also became the fourth nation after the erstwhile USSR (now Russia), the US, and China to make a soft landing on the Moon.

“The success of Chandrayaan missions has significantly energised and enthused the student community across the country. The achievements of India's lunar exploration programmes have sparked immense curiosity and interest among students in space science and astronomy,” Singh said.

“Creating awareness and encouraging the adoption of space technologies can have a significant impact on the social and economic life of a common man.

“Space-based applications in areas such as agriculture, disaster management, weather forecasting, communication, navigation, and remote sensing contribute to improved livelihoods, better resource management, and enhanced connectivity, thereby fostering overall national development,” he added.

As part of building awareness, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) regularly organises various outreach programmes for students and the general public, jointly with educational institutions.

He mentioned various outreach initiatives including exhibitions, lectures, student workshops, online courses, and special programmes such as the "Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA)" and "Space on Wheels".

The ISRO has launched several educational outreach programmes across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, to inspire and train students in space science and technology.

Singh stated that YUVIKA saw over 700 student registrations for the 2024 edition, and more than 800 registrations in 2023 from the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Through another initiative, Space Tutors registered in Uttar Pradesh, ISRO has engaged with over 5,000 students.

In addition, the Space on Wheels bus has reached approximately 10,000 students and members of the general public in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said.



