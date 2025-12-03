Sugarcane crushing process begins at Haripur

Dhenkanal: Indian Potash Limited (IPL) has commenced its sugarcane crushing process at Haripur near Dhenkanal town. According to company sources, the IPL has decided to crush 2.2 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane for the 2025-2026 season.

Up to 10,000 families are involved in sugarcane cultivation.

The IPL continues to provide marketing and cultivation facilities to thousands of farming families of Dhenkanal, Angul and Jajpur districts. Sugarcane is grown over 8,800 acres of land in the three districts.

The IPL Dhenkanal General Manager and plant head Vikash Kumar Chaudhary said their organisation assists sugarcane farmers in developing and expanding their business opportunities.

Additional District Magistrate Ramesh Chandra Sethi said sugarcane cultivation directly and indirectly generates significant employment opportunities for many farmers and supports various related sectors.

The company utilises latest technology to produce sugar and distributes it to various States based on specific orders and adhering to State government guidelines.