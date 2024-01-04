Live
Sukesh Chandrashekhar issues press statement unveiling chats with Jacqueline Fernandez
In a surprising turn of events, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in Jail has released a press statement to address the recent circulation of alleged fake WhatsApp chats by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez involving him.
The statement not only disputes the authenticity of the circulated conversations but also offers a glimpse into one of the many exchanges between Chandrashekhar and Fernandez.
Chandrashekhar is a key accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.
According to Chandrashekhar, the shared chat captures a moment in 2021 where he and Fernandez encountered a misunderstanding.
He claims that Fernandez sought forgiveness and expressed her love, despite the discord, in the messages.
The focal point of his revelation is the stark contrast between the public portrayal of Fernandez as a victim with no connection to him and the private persona seen in the chat, professing love and commitment.
To substantiate the claims, Chandrashekhar mentions that the Enforcement Directorate possesses and has verified the authenticity of the chat screenshots and a handwritten card from Fernandez.
He goes a step further by offering the original drive from the WhatsApp cloud, containing extensive data on their interactions, for investigation.
The press release concludes with Chandrashekhar apologising to Fernandez for the public disclosure but claims that circumstances have left him no choice.
He hints at more revelations to come, stating that the teaser is just the beginning. Over a hundred chats, voice recordings, and video exchanges are promised to be revealed to the investigation agency.