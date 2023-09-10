Sunak thanks PM Modi for historic G20 Summit, says bit busy but successful summit

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a historic G20 Summit, and before leaving India, said from global food security to international partnerships, it has been a busy but successful summit.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sunak said: "Stronger together. Stronger united. Thank you Narendra Modi for a historic G20 and the Indian people for such a warm welcome. From global food security to international partnerships, it's been a busy but successful summit."

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis said, "Congratulations to the G20 and Amitabh Kant. Thank you to Rishi Sunak and (Akshata) Murty for the visit. A G20 Summit of ambition, inclusion and action G20 India G20 Bharat."

Earlier in the day, Sunak announced $2 billion fund for Green Climate Fund -- the biggest single funding commitment the UK has made to help the world tackle climate change.

Sunak also visited Akshardham temple along with his wife Akshata Murthy and then also visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The world leaders observed one minute silence and laid a wreath at Rajghat.

Sunak had arrived in Delhi on Friday.