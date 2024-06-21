  • Menu
Sunita Kejriwal Criticizes ED for Targeting Arvind Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal Criticizes ED for Targeting Arvind Kejriwal
Sunita Kejriwal criticized the Enforcement Directorate for challenging her husband Arvind Kejriwal's bail in the high court. She accused the agency of treating him like a 'most wanted terrorist' and said dictatorship in the country has reached extreme levels. The high court will hear the plea soon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for contesting her husband's bail order in the high court. She accused the ED of behaving as if Kejriwal were the 'most wanted terrorist in India.'

Speaking in Bhogal, South Delhi, where Delhi Water Minister Atishi has started an indefinite hunger strike to demand more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said the current ruling style in the country has become excessively authoritarian. 'It was only yesterday that your chief minister received bail. The order was to be uploaded in the morning, but it appears as if Kejriwal is the most wanted terrorist in India,' said Sunita Kejriwal.

'Dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits. The ED is unwilling to grant liberty and has approached the high court against the chief minister to stay his bail. We hope the high court will deliver justice,' she added. The Delhi High Court has put on hold the trial court's decision to grant bail to Chief Minister Kejriwal, pending a hearing on the ED's plea.

