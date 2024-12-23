Live
- PV Sindhu Marries Venkata Datta Sai in a Grand Ceremony in Udaipur
- Not satisfied, I want more: De Minaur sets sights on plenty of goals in 2025
- Upset over exclusion from cabinet, Bhujbal meets CM Fadnavis over 'growing' OBC resentment
- Australia prepares for catastrophic bushfire over Christmas period
- Global prevalence of atopic dermatitis to reach 42.42 mn by 2033: Report
- OpenAI's GPT 5 Faces Delays Amid Data and Financial Challenges
- Gold Business Fraud Uncovered in Atmakur, Wanaparthy
- Rachakonda Police Seize Rs.88 Crore Worth Drugs, Arrest 521 Accused
- Sriram Krishnan Appointed Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the White House
- Cyclone alert at seven ports in Tamil Nadu; rain, strong winds expected
Just In
Sunny Leone's Name Used in Fraud Under Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari Vandan Yojana
A man opened a fraudulent account in the name of Sunny Leone under Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari Vandan Yojana, receiving ₹1,000 monthly payments meant for married women. An investigation is underway.
A shocking case of fraud has emerged in Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a government scheme for married women. A man allegedly opened an account in the name of actress Sunny Leone and has been pocketing the ₹1,000 monthly deposit intended for married women.
Under the BJP government's scheme, married women in Chhattisgarh receive ₹1,000 monthly. It was discovered that one of the accounts receiving the payments was registered under Sunny Leone’s name.
The man accused of opening and operating the account is Virendra Joshi, and a case is being filed against him. Authorities are also identifying officials responsible for verifying eligible beneficiaries.
The fraud was reported in Talur village, Bastar region, Chhattisgarh. District collector Haris S has asked the Women and Child Development Department to investigate and seize the account for recovery. Officials were alerted after media reports surfaced.
The case has sparked a debate between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed over 50% of Mahtari Vandan Yojana beneficiaries are fake. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said Congress was upset because the current government is providing assistance that they couldn't during their term.