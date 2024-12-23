Sunny Leone's Name Used in Fraud Under Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari Vandan Yojana

A shocking case of fraud has emerged in Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a government scheme for married women. A man allegedly opened an account in the name of actress Sunny Leone and has been pocketing the ₹1,000 monthly deposit intended for married women.

Under the BJP government's scheme, married women in Chhattisgarh receive ₹1,000 monthly. It was discovered that one of the accounts receiving the payments was registered under Sunny Leone’s name.

The man accused of opening and operating the account is Virendra Joshi, and a case is being filed against him. Authorities are also identifying officials responsible for verifying eligible beneficiaries.

The fraud was reported in Talur village, Bastar region, Chhattisgarh. District collector Haris S has asked the Women and Child Development Department to investigate and seize the account for recovery. Officials were alerted after media reports surfaced.

The case has sparked a debate between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed over 50% of Mahtari Vandan Yojana beneficiaries are fake. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said Congress was upset because the current government is providing assistance that they couldn't during their term.