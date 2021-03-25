Top
Supreme Court asks Param Bir to move HC for CBI probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea filed by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh which sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged corrupt malpractices of the minister.

The apex court directed Singh to move the Bombay High Court for a CBI probe against Deshmukh, allowing the former Mumbai police chief to withdraw his petition. After SC's direction, Singh through his lawyer, senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, confirmed that he will be moving to the High Court.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul questioned Singh on why the Home Minister was not made party in the petition given the allegations levelled against him.

