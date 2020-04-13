Supreme Court: Cannot Curb Freedom Of Press

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it cannot curb freedom of press. In a hearing on a petition filed on behalf of Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Hind, by advocate on record Ejaz Maqbool stating that the Nizamuddin Markaz issue had been communalised by a section of the media, the apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India SABobde observed: "we cannot curb the freedom of press."

The petitioner appealed to the court stating that there had been violence due to the news reporting focusing on Tablighi Jamaat members. The court further said that the Press Council of India (PCI) has to be made party if it is a question of larger reporting.

The CJI is also reported to have observed that in cases of killing or defamation, the remedy of the petitioner play somewhere else. The case, which was heard via video-conferencing, is scheduled to be heard after 2 weeks.

The Supreme Court bench led by CJI SA Bobde was hearing a plea on the communalisation of the Nizamuddin Markaz Ijtemah or congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in March during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioner stated that sections of the media had been using communal headlines and bigoted statements blaming the entire Muslim community accusing it of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic in a deliberate manner. This propaganda had placed the lives of Muslims in jeopardy, the petitioner stated.

The plea also pointed a finger at the Information and Broadcasting claiming that it had failed in its duty to protect all citizens equally under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The CJI-led Bench, however, refused to gag the media through an interim order and will hear the matter after two weeks, when the Press Council of India (PCI) is made party.