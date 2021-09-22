  • Menu
Supreme Court collegium recommends re-transfer of Justice Bagchi to Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, has recommended Justice Joymalya Bagchi be transferred back to the Calcutta High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, has recommended Justice Joymalya Bagchi be transferred back to the Calcutta High Court from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, where he is currently serving.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the collegium held on September 16.

A statement published, on Wednesday, on the top court's website said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 16th September 2021 has recommended re-transfer of Mr Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Calcutta High Court."

