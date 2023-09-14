Live
Just In
Supreme Court deprecates practice of contractual teaching staff in educational institutions
The Supreme Court said that it is unacceptable and undesirable for an educational institution to operate only with contractual teaching staff.
A bench comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia, said that such is a “matter of great concern” as excellence in institutions cannot be expected when there is constant inflow and outflow of teaching staff because they are hired on contract basis.
It expressed surprise after finding that National Law University in Jodhpur employed teaching staff solely on contractual basis when the University Grants Commission Regulations prescribe that contractual staff in higher education institutions in any case should not exceed 10 per cent.
The top court asked the law university to “remedy the position” when it was apprised that the recent amendments, which are yet to be implemented, proposed only for 50 per cent of permanent staff.
The Supreme Court said that it is a matter of great concern that a National Law University, which are institutions in the forefront of legal education, should operate only with contractual teachers.
It did not appreciate the contention raised by the University that it is not an aided institution.
“We would like an educational institution to remedy the position itself rather than we being called upon to remedy the position,” it told the law university.
The Supreme Court also recorded in its order that there is no Vice Chancellor in the University at present and the Registrar is also stated to be contractual.
It posted the matter for passing directions on October 31.