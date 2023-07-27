Supreme Court extends ED director's tenure until September 15th

New Delhi: The Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday (July 27) on the Centre's request to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) director Sanjay Kumar Mishra until October 15. Following this, the court prolonged Mishra's term until September 15th. The interest of the country was cited behind this.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated, "We have informed all of the petitioners." We know you have directed them to be removed, but the circumstances are extraordinary. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will visit in November. According to Justice B.R. Gavai, are you not creating the impression that all other officers are inept? Only one officer is capable of doing the work.

In response to Justice Gavai's remark, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that this is not the case. It is a leadership issue. For nearly 5 years, this officer has been involved in the preparation of this case. The rating that India will receive will be extremely beneficial to the country. There will also be a favorable impact on the World Bank's credit rating, etc. On this, Justice Gavai stated that we had given time so that there could be a change of leadership in the agency.

After that, Solicitor General Mehta stated that many countries are on the gray list. Pakistan was the same way until recently. On this, the judge said, "What is our current rating?" In response, Mehta stated that it is good. It has to improve. According to Additional Solicitor General Raju, many countries are attempting to lower India's rating.

According to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, these people are putting the entire burden of the country on the shoulders of only one person (Sanjay Mishra). This person had to resign from the position two years ago. The FATF review will span one year. They should have asked for an extension till 2024 in this manner. Can their arguments be accepted?

Singhvi said that they had also enacted the law. It was solely intended for one individual. Efforts are being made to keep him on the job in one way or another. Simultaneously, advocate Prashant Bhushan stated that the Supreme Court issued an order on July 11th. The central government kept waiting until yesterday. If that person is so important, then make him a special advisor. Such an application is an abuse of the legal process.