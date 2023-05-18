Supreme Court lifts W Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the court intends to stay the West Bengal government's order passed on May 8, banning the screening of the film 'The Kerala Story'.

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, also directed Tamil Nadu to provide adequate security to every cinema hall for safe screening of 'The Kerala Story' and ensure safety of moviegoers, and also the state will not directly or indirectly thwart screening of the film.