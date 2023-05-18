Live
- Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates 2BHK houses in Kamala Nagar SPR Hills
- Kadapa: MP Y S Avinash Reddy hails CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for encouraging industrialisation in Kadapa
- I am a big fan of retro music: Swasti Mehul
- KTR hard-sells State to investors in New York
- Nellore stands first in completing Jagananna Housing Colonies
- Sonakshi on playing cop in ‘Dahaad’
- Eatala Rajender: Not changing party; sole objective is to bring BJP to power in T
- Gudivada: Beneficiaries continue to wait with bated breath
- Aishwarya Rajesh requested to stop peddling rumors
- KCR’s govt metes out a raw deal to BCs: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Supreme Court lifts W Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story'
Highlights
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the court intends to stay the West Bengal government's order passed on May 8, banning the screening of the film 'The Kerala Story'.
The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, also directed Tamil Nadu to provide adequate security to every cinema hall for safe screening of 'The Kerala Story' and ensure safety of moviegoers, and also the state will not directly or indirectly thwart screening of the film.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS