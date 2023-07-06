Supreme Court Sets Date To Hear Delhi Government's Plea On Control Of Services Ordinance

The plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the services control ordinance is set to be heard by the Supreme Court on July 10. The bench, consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, scheduled the matter for consideration after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi requested an urgent hearing. Singhvi stated that the plea challenges the ordinance in its entirety.



The bench then scheduled the matter for July 10, Monday.

In its plea, the AAP government argues that the ordinance is an unconstitutional exercise of executive authority that attempts to override both the Supreme Court and the fundamental structure of the Constitution. Along with seeking the quashing of the ordinance, the Delhi government has also requested an interim stay on its implementation.

On May 19, the Central government introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, which aims to establish an authority responsible for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. The AAP government has criticized it as a deception, considering the Supreme Court's verdict on services control.

The ordinance was introduced a week after the Supreme Court granted control of services to the elected government of Delhi, excluding police, public order, and land. It intends to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre, which encompasses Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services.