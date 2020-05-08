Supreme Court: States Should Consider Online Liquor Sale

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India in an observation on Friday, said that states must consider selling liquor through a home delivery mode or develop a method of indirect sales during the ongoing lockdown imposed on account of the coronavirus pandemic raging through the country. A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai made this observation while hearing a petition which challenged the opening of liquor vends by state governments in various parts of the country.

The apex court refused to pass orders in the matter under Article 32 observing that it was not a feasible option. The bench suggested that states ensure that social distancing norms are maintained in the sale of liquor by considering other options such as home delivery or a method of indirect sales.

The petition sought an order from the Supreme Court declaring the provision on sale of liquor at liquor shops/vends, in the revised MHA guidelines, as "unconstitutional, null and void." The petitioner also asked for directions from the apex court prohibiting sale of liquor during the ongoing nationwide lockdown period until the Centre declares the country to be free of coronavirus.

There were reports over the past few days of crowding at some liquor shops in various parts of the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other places. Police were forced to resort to mild force in some places, while liquor shops in some parts were shut down after social distancing norms were flouted.