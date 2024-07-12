Supreme Court To Announce Verdict On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Alleged Excise Policy Scam

The Supreme Court of India is set to announce its judgment on Friday, July 12, regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This arrest is linked to an alleged excise policy scam, with the verdict being delivered by a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.



After reserving its decision on May 17, the apex court will now rule on the legality of Kejriwal's arrest. During the hearings, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju presented evidence suggesting that funds were illicitly directed to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through illegal hawala channels.

Raju claimed that the ED discovered conversations between Kejriwal and hawala operators discussing the proceeds of the alleged crime. Conversely, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the evidence presented by the ED was not available at the time of Kejriwal's arrest.

In an earlier ruling on May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 in the money laundering case but instructed him not to visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. Kejriwal complied by surrendering on June 2.

Kejriwal's plea to the Supreme Court is an appeal against the Delhi High Court's decision, which dismissed his petition challenging his arrest and remand by the ED in the excise policy case. Kejriwal claims his arrest, following the announcement of the General Elections, was politically motivated.

Arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi excise policy 2021-22, Kejriwal has been engaged in a legal battle to prove his innocence amid numerous accusations and counterarguments.

The upcoming Supreme Court ruling is eagerly anticipated and is expected to have significant political consequences.