Supreme Court to hear plea today

New Delhi: A Supreme Court bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, will hear on Tuesday an appeal filed against the Allahabad High Court order allowing a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi in whichHindus and Muslims claim to have worship rights. The petition was filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee. The court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex concluded on Monday on the third day amid tight security.

The survey of the mosque complex, which started at 8 am, concluded at around 10:15 am. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.