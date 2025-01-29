Supreme Court Urges Centre to Consider Legal Framework For Domestic Workers' Rights

The Supreme Court of India made a significant move on Wednesday by calling on the central government to evaluate the implementation of a comprehensive legal framework protecting domestic workers' rights. The Court suggested that legislation could be enacted following the submission of a report by a newly mandated inter-ministerial committee.

The Court has ordered the formation of a specialized committee involving multiple ministries - Labour and Employment, Social Justice and Empowerment, Women and Child Development, and Law and Justice. This expert committee will evaluate the necessity of establishing legal protections for domestic workers and provide recommendations for their welfare and regulation.

The government has been given discretion in selecting the committee members, with a six-month timeframe suggested for submitting their findings. This directive emerged during a hearing involving alleged exploitation of a female domestic worker.

The committee, comprising representatives from four key ministries, has been tasked with submitting recommendations within six months. The Court maintained that while judicial intervention was necessary given the current gaps in protection, the ultimate responsibility for ensuring workers' welfare lies with the legislature.