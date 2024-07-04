Live
Supriya Sule accuses MahaYuti govt of playing 'jumla' politics ahead of Assembly polls
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday accused the MahaYuti government of playing "jumla" politics in the run-up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections slated for September-October this year.
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday accused the MahaYuti government of playing "jumla" politics in the run-up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections slated for September-October this year.
The trigger for her outburst was the MahaYuti government's slew of announcements in the Budget, including Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.
She also asked the BJP to make its stand clear on the corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
"What is the current financial situation? The government should think about this. The way the government is borrowing, it is simply raining in jumla as the elections are around the corner. Government systems and money are being used to win elections and thereby come to power. Government should help the poor but how much to borrow?" she said.
"’Now look at the bullet train project when no one asked for it. All these issues should be considered. I am not surprised by the Budget presented last week," she added.
Sule said that she along with Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare and Beed MP Bajarang Sonawane have met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and enquired about the Centre's policy on the export and import of milk, sugar and onions.
"However, one thing is clear, the people from rural areas have rejected the National Democratic Alliance on these issues," she added.
Meanwhile, Sule targeted her estranged cousin and Deputy Chief Minister Pawar after his post on X on his self-praise over the budgetary provisions for women, farmers and other sections.
"Maha Vikas Aghadi cannot reply to the corruption allegations against Ajit Pawar. But the MahaYuti should answer because the corruption charges were made by the BJP against Ajit Pawar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis among others had levelled corruption charges against Ajit Pawar. Therefore, the answer should come from them," said Sule.