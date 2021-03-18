Surge in Covid cases: Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar says 'imposing night curfew necessary'

Mumbai: With Covid-19 cases on a rise across Maharashtra, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that all city residents have to work together to curb the spread of the virus and avoid the imposition of a lockdown.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. All Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown," said Pednekar.

State minister Nawab Malik had also stressed the need for cooperation from people's side to control the virus. "No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken," Malik said.