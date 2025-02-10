Surprise pick or studied choice?

New Delhi: A day after registering massive mandate in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP is busy with Manthan on the possible CM candidate who would be taking oath at a grand ceremony to be attended by NDA leaders and Chief Ministers around February 15 after the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the US visit.

The BJP parliamentary board and top leadership will consider balancing gender, caste and community with experience. With the BJP making impressive gains in every region and among most communities in the polls, it has been left with a wide pool of potential chief ministerial candidates.

While the name of Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma tops the list as the possible candidate since he came out as giant killer defeating Arvind Kejriwal, it is being said that party may even consider choosing one of its new legislators with the highest victory margin, especially a woman leader.

Names of seasoned leaders like Satish Upadhyay, Vijender Gupta, Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma are also making rounds since the saffron party has a history of elevating leaders with relatively low profile as they had done in Mahya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. Some feel that the party could also consider an MLA with ‘Purvanchal’ background or a Sikh.

Sunday saw a series of back-to-back meetings of top BJP leaders. BJP president JP Nadda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss the possible names who could deliver ‘Viksit Delhi,’ promise made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held consultations at the BJP headquarters on Saturday after delivering a victory speech to jubilant party workers.

Meanwhile, the BJP sought time for a meeting of the newly elected party MLAs with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wrote to Saxena, seeking an appointment for a meeting with the 48 newly elected party MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs from the city.

“I along with the BJP MPs from Delhi and our newly elected 48 MLAs wish to meet you at an early date. Please, allow an appointment at an early date according to your convenience,” he wrote to the LG. On the other hand, Parvesh Verma and Kailash Gehlot met the Lt Governor. Both said it was just a courtesy call.