Surveys showing BJP win in MP, Cong stopped central schemes when it was in power: Rajnath

The BJP considers the public supreme, unlike the Congress for which only one family is their ‘Janardan' (revered figure), said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. The senior BJP leader said surveys are saying that their party will again form the government in Madhya Pradesh after the assembly polls. Singh addressed rallies in Surkhi, Naryaoli, Banda and Bina assembly seats in Sagar district of MP to canvass for BJP candidates. Surveys are now saying that the BJP is going to form the government in the state, he said.

He said that Madhya Pradesh was known as a BIMARU (laggard) state but the BJP removed this tag by developing it. The Union minister accused the previous Congress government of stopping the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes. Singh said Congress leaders are “tearing clothes” of each other and that if such people form the government, they will tear the clothes of the public. A recent viral video of MP Congress president Kamal Nath where he is asking Congress workers to "tear clothes" of his colleague Digvijaya Singh over denial of ticket to a leader from Shivpuri had fuelled talks of a rift in the party over selection of nominees.

However, both the former CMs have sought to make light of the episode and put up a united face ahead of the state polls. The defence minister said the BJP considers the public supreme while the Congress considers one family their Janardan. Elections to 230 assembly constituencies in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3