Surya Tilak performed on Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, PM Modi watches event LIVE
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday watched the Surya Tilak event of Ram Lalla LIVE, despite his busy schedule and election engagements.
PM Modi also shared his pictures of watching the LIVE streaming of the mesmerising event, while onboard, returning from a public rally in Assam’s Nalbari.
Sharing the pictures on his social media handle, PM Modi described the experience as ‘blissful and highly satisfying’ and said, “Surya Tilak and the spiritual energy emanating from it, will embolden the pledge for Viskit Bharat mission.”
PM Modi, on a campaign trail to Assam and Tripura on Wednesday, addressed a public rally in Nalbari and then watched the Surya Tilak on a flight, while on a way to Agartala.
The Surya Tilak or Surya Abhishek, a three-minute phenomenon, during which Sun rays were made to fall on the deity’s forehead, took social media by storm as lakhs of ‘Ram Bhakts’ joined the LIVE streaming of the event.
The Surya Abhishek of Ram Lalla was performed this afternoon, using a technology invented by the researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R).
Earlier, PM Modi also shared the LIVE Streaming link of the event, posted d by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and urged the Ram Bhakts across the globe to become part of this mesmerising event and watch the stunning ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla.
“This is the first Ram Navami after the pran pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Also, this is the first Surya Tilak of Lord Ram. So, I urge all the ram bhakts to become witness to the rare spectacle inside the grand Ram Temple,” PM Modi tweeted.